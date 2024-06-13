Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 17th.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by $6.29. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -26.8 EPS for the current year.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
