Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 17th.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by $6.29. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -26.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Free Report ) by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,364 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 5.71% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.