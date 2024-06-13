Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Craig Conway Sells 6,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $235.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

