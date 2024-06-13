Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 1.4% After Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $237.15 and last traded at $237.67. 3,140,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,582,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.99.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Specifically, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,670 shares of company stock valued at $182,751,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. KeyCorp began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after acquiring an additional 407,834 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.