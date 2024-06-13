Sanjay Chowbey Buys 5,000 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KMT opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kennametal by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2,552.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Kennametal by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 21,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Kennametal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 67,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kennametal

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.