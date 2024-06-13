Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,240 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $20,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 180.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.38 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.