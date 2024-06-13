Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$57.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s previous close.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at C$48.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$94.26. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$34.92 and a 12-month high of C$56.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. In related news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,630. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.