Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Seelos Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $398.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.
Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.
About Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
