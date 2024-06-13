Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $398.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,170,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,744,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 352,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 466,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 238,067 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

