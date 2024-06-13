Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Up 174.8% in May

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 174.8% from the May 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Severn Trent Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40.

Severn Trent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.54. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 205.04%.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

