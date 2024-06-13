Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shell by 162.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,670 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Shell will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

