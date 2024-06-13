Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.52 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In related news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $82,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,602.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,650 shares of company stock worth $498,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

