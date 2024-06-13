Sheri Savage Sells 2,708 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) CFO Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $127,763.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Sheri Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $704,674.00.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ultra Clean

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.