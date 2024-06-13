Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$325,033.10 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total value of C$325,033.10.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 429 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$24,330.69.

On Friday, May 24th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,294 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$188,396.71.

On Monday, April 29th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total value of C$30,460.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 165 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.97, for a total value of C$12,700.35.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at C$89.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The company has a market cap of C$108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of C$63.16 and a 12-month high of C$123.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

