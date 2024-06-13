Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Declines By 98.9%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the May 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AAC Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.90.

AAC Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

