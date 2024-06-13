Short Interest in Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Expands By 96.6%

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Get Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 alerts:

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.2 %

ABLLL stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.6172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.