Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Expands By 1,200.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

