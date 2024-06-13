Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Declines By 74.1%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,100 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the May 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AEMD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

