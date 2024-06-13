Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Drops By 50.0%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $47.12 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90.

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.3185 per share. This is a positive change from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

