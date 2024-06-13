Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Increases By 112.5%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ ATLCL opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

