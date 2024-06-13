Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Drops By 79.3%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the May 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Shares of BENFW stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Beneficient has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

