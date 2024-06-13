Short Interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Drops By 79.3%

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the May 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Stock Performance
Shares of BENFW stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Beneficient has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.
Beneficient Company Profile
