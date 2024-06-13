Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Declines By 91.1%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the May 15th total of 235,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $3.63 on Thursday. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,208.76% and a negative return on equity of 3,638.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCardia will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCDA

BioCardia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.