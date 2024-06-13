Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Decreases By 99.0%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Up 1.5 %

BNTGY opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. Brenntag has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Cuts Dividend

About Brenntag

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

