Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Grows By 11,100.0%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 11,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Butler National Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Butler National stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.58. Butler National has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.
Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.86%.
About Butler National
Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.
