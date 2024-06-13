Short Interest in Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF) Grows By 200.0%

Codan Limited (OTCMKTS:CODAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Codan Stock Performance

Codan stock opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.25. Codan has a fifty-two week low of C$4.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.11.

About Codan

See Also

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

