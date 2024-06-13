Short Interest in Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Grows By 200.0%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Concrete Leveling Systems stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.54.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
