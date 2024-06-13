Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Grows By 1,700.0%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

About DNB Bank ASA

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.5339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $1.00. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

