Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Grows By 1,700.0%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
DNB Bank ASA Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $21.32.
DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend
About DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
