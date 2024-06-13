Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Rises By 1,545.5%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 1,545.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of ECTM stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.61.
ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.
