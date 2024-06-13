Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Rises By 1,545.5%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 1,545.5% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ECTM stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.61.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

