Short Interest in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Increases By 194.2%

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 194.2% from the May 15th total of 24,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

GRI Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRI opened at 0.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.37. GRI Bio has a 52 week low of 0.25 and a 52 week high of 47.95.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported -0.46 EPS for the quarter.

GRI Bio Company Profile

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.