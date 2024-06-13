Short Interest in PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Increases By 333.3%

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ADOOY opened at $8.52 on Thursday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.4658 dividend. This is an increase from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

