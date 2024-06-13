Short Interest in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Rises By 162.0%

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, an increase of 162.0% from the May 15th total of 310,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rezolute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Rezolute Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). As a group, analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rezolute

In other Rezolute news, CFO Daron Evans bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $56,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rezolute by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

See Also

