Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Increases By 180.0%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Santos Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.
About Santos
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Santos
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Top 4 Large-Cap Stocks With Major Short Interest
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Buffett Boosts Stake, Triggers Options Boom in Occidental Stock
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks with Unusual Call Option Activity and High Buying Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.