Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Increases By 180.0%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the May 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

About Santos

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.