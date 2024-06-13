Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Increases By 163.1%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, an increase of 163.1% from the May 15th total of 99,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Sonim Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Sonim Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

