Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Drops By 94.4%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $10.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

Wynn Macau Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Wynn Macau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.05%.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

