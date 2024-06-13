Short Interest in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Drops By 34.8%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,081,400 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 7,798,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 352.9 days.

Shares of Yamaha Motor stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. Yamaha Motor has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

