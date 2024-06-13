Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Grows By 81.3%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zalando Trading Up 2.8 %

ZLNDY stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zalando has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.11%.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

