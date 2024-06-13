Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.900-11.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG stock opened at $108.42 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 5,431 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $486,237.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

