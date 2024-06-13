Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $646,983. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $165.31 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

