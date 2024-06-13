Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Bruno Maruzzo Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$32,500.00.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SEI stock opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$530.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.45.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.