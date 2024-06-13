Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Bruno Maruzzo Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$32,500.00.
Sintana Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SEI stock opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$530.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.61. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.23 and a 52 week high of C$1.45.
Sintana Energy Company Profile
