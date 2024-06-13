Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) is Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Blue Door Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Skyline Champion makes up approximately 5.6% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

