SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Position Raised by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. SkyWest makes up about 0.4% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of SkyWest worth $18,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock worth $7,257,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $84.58.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

