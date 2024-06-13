Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp decreased its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996,050 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Slam were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Slam alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Slam by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 276,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Slam by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 326,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 177,740 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the third quarter worth about $2,695,000. Finally, Kim LLC grew its position in Slam by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 316,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 252,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Slam Stock Performance

SLAM stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $259.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 0.01. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

Slam Company Profile

Slam ( NASDAQ:SLAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.