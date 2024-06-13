Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Benoit Dageville Sells 558 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $130.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,509,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.