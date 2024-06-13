SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

SoftBank Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 1.15. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Equities analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

