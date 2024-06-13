Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 205.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.40.
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
