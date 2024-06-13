Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 205.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.40.

Shares of TSE:SLS opened at C$4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.00. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$6.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

