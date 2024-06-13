Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Solitario Resources in a report released on Monday, June 10th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solitario Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Solitario Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XPL. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Solitario Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Solitario Resources from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPL

Solitario Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

XPL opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.92. Solitario Resources has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solitario Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Resources stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Solitario Resources worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Resources

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.