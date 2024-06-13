SPACE ID (ID) Price Down 18.2% This Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $332.83 million and $18.70 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,473,098 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 552,473,098.1905332 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.6110738 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $19,511,731.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

