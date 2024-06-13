Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $12.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXM. DA Davidson downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127 over the last three months. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,889,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1,185.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 964,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 19,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 707,115 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXM stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

