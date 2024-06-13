SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,019 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $14,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,860,000. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,904,000 after buying an additional 951,269 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 507,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,029,000 after buying an additional 359,741 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 348,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 375.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,494,000 after buying an additional 329,458 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

