Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CRNX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
