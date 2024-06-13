Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $65,088,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRNX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.