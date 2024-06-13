Stephen Jonathan Chetner Buys 12,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 12,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.39 per share, with a total value of C$184,680.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$15.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.38 and a 1-year high of C$15.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

