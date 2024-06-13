Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to $30.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from $18.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Bird Construction Stock Up 2.8 %

About Bird Construction

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

